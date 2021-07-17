LAKE OZARK, MO (KCTV/AP) — A Hickory County, MO., man has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to a shooting that left one dead and four others injured.
Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 50, was charged on Friday.
The shooting happened along an entertainment strip in Lake Ozark in central Missouri, authorities there said.
City officials said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday outside a restaurant on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, a popular spot in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks.
A probable cause statement from the Miller County prosecutor's office states there there was a fight between members of two motorcycle groups.
The document states the defendant pulled his gun out after a second man pulled a gun outside of the bar. Ponder drew his gun out and shot back, according to the charging document.
Following the initial shots, gunfire erupted between the two groups.
Local police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the shooting, and officials said several suspects were detained following the shooting.
