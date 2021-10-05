SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man is accused of shooting woman during a home invasion in Shiloh over the weekend.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers found a woman shot in the first block of Yorkshire Lane. A suspect description was relayed to officers and someone matching the description was taken into custody at Anderson Lane at Antiquity Lane.
The police investigation revealed that a man with a gun forced his way into a home. He then reportedly used force and restraints to get an adult and two juveniles to go to a different place in the neighborhood. They eventually returned to the home on Yorkshire Lane and waited for a different family member to show up. When that person arrived, a fight ensued, and the woman was shot in the mouth. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators stressed the incident was not a random act of violence. They also stated the suspect is related to a majority of those involved.
Frederick H. Williams Sr., 55, is charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of felon possession of a weapon, two counts of aggravated unlawful restaurant and one count of home invasion while armed with a gun. He is being held on a $880,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.