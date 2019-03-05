ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Vinita Park man was killed in an apparent accidental shooting inside his home Monday night, police said.
A probable cause statement said Xavier McClain, 19, and his roommate, Jawuan Barner, were inside their home in the 8300 block of Flora when Barner accidentally pulled the trigger of a gun.
McClain, struck once, was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where he died.
Barner, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
