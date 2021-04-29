HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The northbound ramp of Interstate 170 onto westbound 270 was closed for hours following a shooting on the highway Wednesday after a road rage incident.
According to police, 40-year-old Gerald Fels was involved in an incident with a woman around 4:40 p.m. and fired a gun at her car. She was not shot, but was injured by the shattered glass. Fels was taken into custody at the scene.
He is charged with second degree assault and armed criminal action, and is being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $30,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.