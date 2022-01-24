ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 33-year-old man has been charged in a murder and police chase from February 2021 in north St. Louis.
Michael Simmons was arrested and charged on Monday, almost a year after the initial crime. Simmons was charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action.
Eleven months ago, Leshaun Benson, 29, of South City was found shot in the 8700 block of N. Broadway around 10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
When officers tried stopping a car believed to be connected to the fatal shooting, the vehicle drove off and officers pursued it. A tire deflation device was successfully used to stop car in the area of Kingshighway and Page, where two suspects attempted to run off. The suspects were both taken into custody near Page and Cora. One of the suspects was then found to have a gunshot wound and lacerations.
As a result of the chase, one officer was taken to the hospital with a knee injury. A second officer suffered minor injuries to his hands.
Anyone with further details regarding the incident is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.