FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) -- Joseph D. Harris was charged Saturday in the stabbing death of a man in Florissant.
Police said Harris, 39, stabbed and killed Thomas Harris on New Year's Eve in the 1500 block of Beta Drive. The relationship between the two is not yet known, but News 4 has reached out to authorities for further information.
The stabbing happened at Joseph Harris' residence, according to a probable cause statement. The statement said a blood trail was seen from the bedroom to the kitchen. Detectives said Joseph Harris admitted to the killing, but claimed he did it after being attacked.
No other information on this case has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.