ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged in a quadruple shooting that left one 19-year-old killed in Moline Acres.
Anthony Tate Jr., 24, of Ferguson, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of assault, five counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested on January 29.
According to St. Louis County police, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 9900 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard, in the parking lot of a business on December 12, 2019.
When officers responded to the scene, they found two people in a vehicle were shot and seriously injured and one person was shot and died at the scene.
Police later identified Timothy Simmons, 19, of Collett Drive in St. Louis, as the person killed.
Another person in a nearby car was struck by gunfire from the suspect's vehicle.
Police say Tate was seen on surveillance approximately four minutes after the shooting pumping gas into the vehicle used in the shooting at a gas station.
Tate plead guilty and was sentenced with second-degree assault.
