EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect has been charged after a missing man's body was found Tuesday night near High Ridge.
According to authorities, human remains were found outside on a property in the area of Twin Rivers Road and Osage Drive around 8 p.m. The remains were wrapped in rolled up carpet and tarps in a wooded area.
The remains were identified as Samuel Israelsen, 41, of Hillsboro.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Israelsen was reported missing on July 31, 2019 by his mother after he had not seen of heard from him in over a month. He was dropped off on Ridgedale Drive around June 1, 2019, where he was found in the company of the suspect, 44-year-old Jason Isbell.
Isbell is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Israelsen's death.
An autopsy was performed and extensive head trauma was revealed to be the cause of death.
The sheriff's office says three other suspects are facing charges as witnesses or accomplices to the murder.
