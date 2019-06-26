CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Angie Housman, and molesting another girl is in custody at the St. Charles County Jail.
Earl Cox, 61, has been serving time at a federal facility in North Carolina and was deemed a “sexually dangerous person” by the courts for unrelated criminal convictions.
Earlier on Wednesday, Cox was charged with two counts of sodomy. Authorities say he molested a girl between 1987 and 1991.
In early June, he was charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Angie Housman, 9, who was killed in 1993.
READ: Man, 61, charged in 1993 cold case murder of Angie Housman
The girl he is accused of molesting, who is now an adult, spoke to investigators amid the investigation into Housman’s death.
“At this point because of, for privacy reasons, we don’t want to divulge certain information, but as we can release new information we are happy to do so," said St. Louis county prosecutor Wesley Bell.
Bell believes Cox molested the girl several times during the four-year span.
