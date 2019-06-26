CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Angie Housman, 9, in 1993 is also accused of molesting a girl several years before Housman was killed.
Earl Cox, 61, is charged with two counts of sodomy. Authorities say he molested the girl between 1987 and 1991. Housman disappeared in 1993.
READ: Man, 61, charged in 1993 cold case murder of Angie Housman
The girl, who is now an adult, spoke to investigators amid the instigation into Housman’s death.
At the press conference announcing charges against Cox for Housman’s death, prosecutors said charges were pending in another case against Cox, in which he was accused of violent sexual offenses against a girl in Overland.
