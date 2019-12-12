CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man is accused of kidnapping a cafeteria worker outside a Crestwood elementary school early Tuesday morning.
Nathan Edwards, 42, of Granite City, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and being a fugitive from justice.
Officers responded to the school at 7:15 a.m. for a report of a possible kidnapping.
According to the Crestwood Police Department, a cafeteria worker was confronted at Long Elementary School by an ex-boyfriend when she was forced into a car which then left the area.
No students were present during the incident, police said.
Police learned that Edwards and victim were believed to be in Glen Carbon, Illinois, at a trailer park.
The Glen Carbon Police Department located the victim outside of a trailer. Edwards was taken into custody inside the trailer.
The principal of Long Elementary School sent a letter to parents and staff about what happened.
"Let me start by assuring you that no students or staff were ever in any danger this morning during drop-off," Principal Christina Phillips said. "As soon as district officials were made aware of the situation, we put our lockout procedure in place to secure the building exterior and keep students indoors."
Edwards is being held on a $250,000 bond and is awaitng extradition back to Missouri.
