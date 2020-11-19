ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Investigators have arrested a man following the death of a 5-year-old after he died at a hospital without showing any obvious trauma or injuries.
Yoshuah Dallas, 24, is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said they were notified about the death of 5-year-old Jamarion Delancy around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The child was taken to Children's Hospital by Dallas and officers believe the boy was likely in north St. Louis County before he was taken to the hospital.
After an autopsy, the boy's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the abdomen. The boy also had bruising around his mouth.
The boy's death has been re-classified as a homicide.
Dallas told police he was the sole caretaker for the boy during the last 24 hours of his life. At the home of Dallas, officers found a loaded gun that he claimed was his and he is a convicted felon.
Dallas is being held on a $250,00 cash only bond.
You're asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.