26-year-old William Warden has been formally charged in the murder of James Wors outside of Wors' bar.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged in relation to a deadly hit-and-run outside of a South City bar.

Court records show 26-year-old William Warden of Imperial, Missouri has been charged in the murder of Bomber O'Brien's owner James Wors. Warden is also charged with armed criminal action and assault. 

William Warden mugshot

William Warden is charged with murder, armed criminal action and assault.

Police told Police tell News 4 there was a fight inside Bomber O'Brien's around 1:00 a.m. Friday, which spilled outside. Several people then got into a car and hit two employees before fleeing. The car was later found in the 4800 block of Oletha, where two of the four suspects were taken into custody. A third suspect was later found and the fourth turned himself in.

Two victims were hit by a car overnight after a fight at a South City bar spilled outside.

The man who was killed was later identified as 54-year-old Wors, of Oakville. Family and friends told News 4 that Wors was the owner of Bomber O'Brien's.

The other man who was hit by the car was taken to the hospital with broken bones and abrasions. A third victim was treated and released.

A man is in custody in relation to a hit-and-run outside of a South City bar that left the owner dead.

Police plan to seek at-large warrants for fourth-degree assault against the remaining three suspects. Police have not released booking photos of the other three suspects. 

