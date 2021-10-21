GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with a shooting Monday after police say he shot someone and attempted to flee from police.
The police report said Katrell M. Trotter of Collinsville, Illinois, shot someone in the arm with a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun he did not have a permit for.
The charges made against Trotter are aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and attempting to evade a police officer.
Trotter, a 34-year-old man, had his bail set at $200,000.
