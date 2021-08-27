GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A murder suspect arrested in Tennessee will be extradited to Madison County.
Mantia Johnson, Jr., of Granite City, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon in connection to the death of Ahmaad Nunley.
Nunley another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries. The other victim’s condition was not released.
Johnson, 34, was captured by members of the US Marshal Service’s Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 19 in Knoxville. He is awaiting extradition to Madison County.
