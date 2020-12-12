ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood in July.
James Lawrence is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
He is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Martisse Weathersby around 2:30 a.m. inside a building in the 5400 block of Delmar, just blocks away from Forest Park, on July 20.
Other information was not released.
