ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges accused of stabbing another man in south St. Louis City on Friday.
Barbaro Yoagne Silva Ayala, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
He is accused of stabbing Carlos Mendoza-Coronado, 41, in the chest before 4:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dunnica in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Mendoza-Coronado was pronounced dead at a hospital.
