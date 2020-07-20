ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A South City man is accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old after argument in the parking lot of the North Hanley MetroLink station.
Antonio Shumpert, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Around 1 a.m., Sunday officers found 20-year-old Kyron Moore of Ferguson in the parking lot of the North Hanley Transit Center on North Hanley Road. Detectives learned he was dropped off there after going out with a group of people.
While in the parking lot, police said the group was confronted by several people who they had a dispute with earlier that night. During the argument, police say Shumpert pulled out a gun and shot Moore before speeding off in a dark car.
A spokesperson from Bi-State provided News 4 the following statement:
“The incident occurred very early this morning on a remote area of our parking lot near the street and did not involve MetroBus, MetroLink or the station platform. As the St. Louis County Police said, it was a disagreement between two groups that tragically ended in the death of one person.
We are providing police investigators any assistance they need so the suspect can be arrested and taken into custody as soon as possible.”
Shumpert is being held without bond.
