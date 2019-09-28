BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges after a woman was found dead inside a Belleville home Friday.
Dominick Mohead, of Belleville, is charged with first-degree murder.
Around 7 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of South Park for a welfare check. When they arrived, officers said a man came outside and surrendered.
A woman was then found fatally shot inside the home. She was later identifed as Kristine M. Gibbons, 54, of Belleville.
Mohead is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
