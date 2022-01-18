You have permission to edit this article.
Man charged in fatal shooting at North County apartment complex

Randle Canaday

Randle Canaday, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A suspect is charged after a man was found fatally shot in a car in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

Randle Canaday, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. in 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane, which is in the Norwood Court Apartment Complex in North County. Police tell News 4 they found a man shot inside a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. Canaday is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond at the St. Louis County Jail.

