EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a 19-year-old in East St. Louis.
Kenneth Harlen, 20, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Police say he shot Zioyun Moton in the 1100 block of 23rd Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday.
Moton was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Harlen is being held on a $50,000 bond.
