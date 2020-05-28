ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man previously charged in a fatal hit-and-run was killed in an Old North St. Louis neighborhood shooting.
Darren Alexander Jr., 28, was shot during a confrontation in the 1900 block of Dodier around 4:20 p.m. on May 9. He died seventeen days later, according to police.
Following the fatal shooting, a suspect was interviewed and released pending further investigation. Police said both Alexander and the suspect were armed with guns during the confrontation.
Alexander had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash that killed Catherine Ahrens, 68, on June 8, 2018. He was accused of running a stop sign at Meramec Street and South Compton and crashing into a Ford Taurus that Ahrens was a passenger in.
According to the Circuit Attorney's Office, charges against Alexander were dropped on May 7 and then re-filed three days after he was shot.
