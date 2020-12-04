Man charged in 'despicable' I-170 shooting that killed Bridgeton woman

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was charged Friday in the Interstate 170 shooting that left a Bridgeton woman dead, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said.

Calvin Pittman, 30, was charged in the murder of Kristen Whitted. Pittman was also charged with armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

Major Case Squad investigators said Pittman, 30, of Ferguson, was exchanging gunfire with somebody in another vehicle while speeding on the highway.

One of the bullets hit Whitted, who was also driving southbound, killing her. Whitted was on her way to meet a friend to walk in Forest Park.

"This was a despicable random act of violence," Olivette Police Chief David Wolf said, praising the police work that led to one arrest.

Major Case Squad officers got a tip from a driver who witnessed the incident on the highway which eventually led them to Pittman.

"We think that there is only one other vehicle," Wolf said, saying the investigation is ongoing. "It appears to be some sort of a road rage incident. Kristen was tragically caught in the middle."

Wolf said Pittman was the driver of the car and that police have evidence to show he was also the triggerman. He acknowledged there was at least one other person in the car.

Family praises investigators and witnesses

Kristen's brother Fred took to the podium to thank the detectives for their diligence in the case, saying that police often get a 'bad rap.'

"We were very appreciative of the effort that was truly shown in this investigation, as it pertains to my sister," Whitted said. "We owe a lot to law enforcement, and to the Major Case Squad that did such a diligent job in executing a very, very sensitive investigation. And I want to commend you for that."

Whitted works in Omaha as a community activist.

"I think a lot of times, the police officers do get a bad rap. And I understand that is not all of you ... I think that's what the message needs to be to the St. Louis community. That our police officers and our local law enforcement, if given the information that they need to investigate, they will follow up."

"This shows what kind of character this city has," Whitted said, speaking about the efforts made by witnesses to help officers crack the case, but saying more needs to be done.

"There's a very small sigh of relief, knowing that the person who did this to my sister is now in the hands of the authorities, but I will also say this to St. Louis since this is just the beginning of the investigation ... we don’t celebrate arrests, we celebrate convictions."

Kristen a 'family-oriented' mother and grandmother

Kristen Whitted was the oldest of four children. She was a mother of two and a new grandmother. She was an IT specialist at SSM. She was enrolled in online classes, getting her Master's Degree in Computer Science. "She was taking Arabic for no other reason than to be an interesting person," her brother, Fred Whitted, said.

“She was a daughter, she was my sister, she was my protector, she was my best friend, she was a grandmother, she was an aunt, niece, partner she was everything to everybody,” Whitted said.

"By anybody's standards, we did everything right. My sister did everything right ... This ripped my family apart. I don't know if it was gang related. I don't know if it was road rage. But what I do know is this family standing up here is never going to be the same."