KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 21-year-old man is facing charges Friday in connection to a December double murder and carjacking in Kinloch, Mo.
St. Louis County police said Darren Thomas Jr. is facing two counts of first degree murder, two counts of assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of robbery and five counts of armed criminal action.
On December 17 just before 2 a.m., a carjacking reportedly occurred on Tuttle Street and Smith Court in Kinloch, police on the scene told News 4. When officers arrived, a man was dead and a woman was fatally injured. She later died while being transported to the hospital.
Both of the deceased were shot. They were later identified as Richard Berry, 39, as Florissant and Destiny Howard, 21, of south St. Louis.
According to St. Louis County police, the two who were killed were inside a vehicle with a woman and 3-year-old. Police said they do not currently know if the victims were inside the vehicle or outside of it when they were fatally shot.
Thomas is being held without bond.
