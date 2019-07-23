ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An arrest has been made in the death of a 21-year-old St. Louisan who was found dead in northern Mississippi Saturday morning, authorities said.

Alexandria Kostial’s body was reportedly found near a lake in northern Mississippi, about 30 miles from Oxford and the Ole Miss Campus.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department confirmed to News 4 that Brandon Theesfeld, of Texas, had been arrested in the case and charged with murder. He appeared before a judge Tuesday for an initial appearance. A booking photo for Theesfeld has not been released.

WATCH: Brandon Theesfeld leaves court after first appearance

According to WLBT, Kostial was shot eight times and her body was found by a deputy who was patrolling the area.

When News 4 reached out to the Lafayette coroner, the following statement was issued regarding Kostial's cause of death:

We do not know if she had been shot 8 times. we are still waiting for the autopsy results. Wherever that information came from, it did not come from this office. It may wind up being accurate, but as of right now, i do not know that, and will not speculate.

The station also said that Kostial was last seen on a security camera stopping at the door of a bar. She reportedly didn’t go inside the establishment and then walked out of the camera’s view.

"Ally was just very fun and outgoing, very friendly girl really didn’t have any enemies in life," said Claudia Swyres, who had known Kostial since second grade.

The two went on to be teammates on the track team at Lindbergh High School before graduating in 2016. Swyeres says they lost touch in high school, but Kostial’s friends from college told News 4 she was a ray of sunshine—genuine and selfless.

Kostial’s dad went to Facebook to post a photo of her. He said she was attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at Ole Miss. She was studying marketing and set to graduate next year.

Deputies said they suspect foul play in Kostial’s death.

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community," Ole Miss interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.