EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges, accused of killing a 4-year-old boy in East St. Louis.
Demetrius Stewart, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and violation of a protection order.
Police say they received a call Wednesday morning to a home in the 1800 block of Winstanley Ave about an unresponsive 4-year-old child.
When officers and paramedics arrived, they tried to save the child, later identified as LaMarian S. Thomure, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say initial reports were that the child fell out of bed, but an autopsy showed he had rib fractures and other injuries that were consistent with physical abuse.
Stewart is being held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.