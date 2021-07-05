ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect has been charged, accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man inside the West County Center in Des Peres Saturday afternoon.

Jason Hill, 21, of North City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was arrested Sunday morning. Police said Malachi Maclin, 20, of Florissant, and Hill got into an altercation around 6:20 p.m. inside the Champs store and shots were fired. Maclin was struck and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Des Peres police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to handle the investigation. Hill is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Criminology student helps hide shoppers during West County Center deadly shooting Employees working at the West County Center said they’ve noticed an increase in security following a deadly shooting inside the mall over the Fourth of July weekend.

"I was shaking and I was crying and I was just like texting my boyfriend wondering if I was going to die because you don't know," Rachel Wiebe said. She said she heard four to five gunshots and was then barricaded with 40 other people inside American Eagle for nearly two hours.

Matt Schmittdiel said it all happened so fast. He thought at first it may be fireworks because it's a holiday weekend but then more gunshots rang and "your heart starts beating fast," he said. "Everyone's rushing to get somewhere safe. People were physically distresses, crying. I'm a little shaken up."

Monday morning, management at West County Center issued the following statement regarding the fatal shooting:

"The incident that took place on Saturday was tragic and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, his family, and friends during this difficult time. We maintain a close working relationship with the Des Peres Police Department, which includes a police substation on our property. Additionally, we have a state of the art security camera system that covers the interior and exterior of the property. Des Peres Police used footage from our camera system to quickly identify the suspect and he has since been taken into custody. We take the concerns of the community very seriously and will continue to evaluate our security measures to make any necessary updates."

Police responded to a shots fired call inside the mall on April 2 this year after two groups of people got into an argument. No one was injured in that incident.