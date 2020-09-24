NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police have charged a man for shooting and killing a man in Spanish Lake Tuesday afternoon.
Justin Robnett, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting.
A man was found inside a car in the the 12500 block of Spanish Pond Road around 5 p.m. Police later identified the man as 31-year-old Thomas Wiggins.
According to the probable cause statement, Robnett was with a group of friends in Spanish Lake Park. Robnett and Wiggins, who knew each other, started a verbal argument. Through investigation, police say Robnett pulled out a gun and shot Wiggins multiple times in the head and chest.
Robnett then left the scene. Multiple witnesses then identified Robnett as the shooter.
