Man charged in deadly South City shooting

SOUTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- A 25-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in South City on January 11.
The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Compton. When officers arrived to the area, they found a 25-year-old Isaiah Danfort dead lying in the street.
Two weeks after the fatal shooting, police arrested Quinton Roberts. He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. More charges could be coming, police say.
