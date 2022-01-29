You are the owner of this article.
Man charged in deadly South City shooting

Quinton Roberts mugshot

Quinton Roberts, 25, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

 SLMPD

SOUTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- A 25-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in South City on January 11.

The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Compton. When officers arrived to the area, they found a 25-year-old Isaiah Danfort dead lying in the street. 

Two weeks after the fatal shooting, police arrested Quinton Roberts. He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. More charges could be coming, police say.

