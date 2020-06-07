ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged with the murder of retired Captain David Dorn.
Officials said 24-year-old Stephan Cannon was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Dorn. The shooting happened at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry on June 2 after a night of looting and violent rioting in St. Louis City.
Police said Dorn was found shot multiple times.
[READ: Retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn 'murdered by a looter' outside pawn shop]
"[Dorn] was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer," the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis wrote after the murder.
Cannon was also charged with robbery, burglary, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said Cannon admitted he cut his hair to change his appearance after seeing surveillance video released by police.
“David Dorn was a fine captain, many of us young officers looked up to him,” St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said.
Dorn spent 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before becoming the police chief in Moline Acres.
[READ: At least 6 people charged for looting in St. Louis City]
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said no bond was allowed.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said her office began an extensive investigation and with collaboration with the police department and the "outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.