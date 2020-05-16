ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the side of the interstate Friday morning.
St. Louis police said the man was found shot to death along the on-ramp to I-70 westbound near West Florissant just after 3 a.m. A 911 call for help brought police to the scene.
The name of the man has not been released.
Police later arrested 56-year-old Brian Williams and charged him with first degree murder and armed criminal action.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.