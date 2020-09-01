O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Charles County authorities on Tuesday charged a Troy man in the deadly road rage encounter along I-64 Sunday.
Charging documents said Joshua O’Keefe punched 69-year-old Ron Lawson on the shoulder of the interstate multiple times, before putting Lawson back into truck and driving away.
Lawson was a father and grandfather and served as a volunteer firefigher for Winfield Fire Protection Service.
"This was just a senseless act that never should have happened," said his son Jason Lawson.
Around 11:30 a.m on Sunday., police arrived to the Interstate 64 just west of Route K for a report of a fight in progress. Investigators said the driver of a 2019 or 2020 dark colored Dodge Ram diesel truck with a white car trailer stopped behind Lawson's dark blue Ford F150 on the side of the road.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigators believe O’Keefe then got out of his truck and assaulted Lawson before speeding away, exiting and heading south on Highway DD. Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the fight, but the victim's son believes road rage might have been a factor.
"I want answers, I want some kind of answers. If this person is a man, he'll come forward and he will be brought to justice so my father can have justice," said Jason Lawson Monday. Lawson said his father was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Police said several dashboard cameras and other surveillance cameras captured the truck beloved to be driven by the suspect.
St. Charles County prosecutors said O’Keefe’s employer saw surveillance images showing a truck and told officers that truck looked like it belonged to them. The employer told police O’Keefe had taken the truck and had also called sick from work on Monday, which he said was not common.
O'Keefe was charged with second degree murder. He was not yet taken into custody.
A GoFundMe page was started to help with Lawson's funeral expenses.
