NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges in connection with a November.
Robert Shelton, 20, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon - shooting into a vehicle, tampering with evidence and failure to report a shooting.
Police say the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Evans just before 4 p.m. on November 16 in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Natasha Selby, 27, was found dead lying in the street.
She died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.