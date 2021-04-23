ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged months after a man was found dead inside a vacant residence in north St. Louis.
Jerell Hamilton, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was officially charged Friday.
The victim was found inside a residence in the 8800 block of N. Broadway around 7:45 a.m. on November 17, 2020. He was later identified as 25-year-old Davionne Washington.
Few other details have been released.
