SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged deadly shooting in south St. Louis that occurred early Saturday morning.
Brandon Langston is charged with first-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in possession of a firearm and burglary.
Officers found 54-year-old Charmaine Stanfield dead around 2 a.m. Saturday in a home in the 4400 block of Beck, just south of Tower Grove Park. A 62-year-old man was also shot inside the home, police said.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
