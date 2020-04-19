Brandon Langston mugshot 4/19/20

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged deadly shooting in south St. Louis that occurred early Saturday morning.

Brandon Langston is charged with first-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in possession of a firearm and burglary.

Officers found 54-year-old Charmaine Stanfield dead around 2 a.m. Saturday in a home in the 4400 block of Beck, just south of Tower Grove Park. A 62-year-old man was also shot inside the home, police said. 

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

