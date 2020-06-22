NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead in north St. Louis Sunday morning.
Keenen Chambers-King, 27, is being held without bond Monday on second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
Around 3:30 a.m., officers found 32-year-old Lorenzo Chambers-Harris dead on the front porch of his home in the 5200 block of Vernon. Harris was shot in the torso and died at the scene.
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the right leg and buttocks.
No additional information has been released..
