Ricardo Jones mugshot

Ricardo Jones is charged in the December 21 murder of Bryan Scoggins in the 5700 block of Kingsbury.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police announced the arrest of a suspect in a late December murder.

Police said Richard Jones, 34, is charged with murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

Detectives were called to the 5600 block of Kingsbury just after 4 p.m. December 21 and found a man with a wound to his torso caused by a sharp object. He also had trauma to his head. 

The man, later identified as 58-year-old Bryan Scoggins, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other information was made immediately available.

