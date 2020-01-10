ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police announced the arrest of a suspect in a late December murder.
Police said Richard Jones, 34, is charged with murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping.
Detectives were called to the 5600 block of Kingsbury just after 4 p.m. December 21 and found a man with a wound to his torso caused by a sharp object. He also had trauma to his head.
The man, later identified as 58-year-old Bryan Scoggins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was made immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.