NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the death of a Swansea firefighter.
Nicholas Washington, 21, is charged with second-degree murder.
Brett Korves, 30, died when a Chevy Camaro driving eastbound hit his Chevrolet Cruze in the middle of an intersection on Page Ave in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Officers believe Korves was trying to make a left turn onto N. Warson Road when he was hit. The impact of the crash reportedly caused Korves’ car to rollover.
READ: Off-duty Swansea firefighter killed in St. Louis County crash; 21-year-old driver taken into custody
Shortly before the crash, police say an officer tried to stop Washington but stopped when Washington started driving faster than 90 MPH.
Korves, of St. Jacob, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, according to a post on their Facebook page. He was a third generation firefighter. His father is currently an active firefighter with the Swansea Fire Department.
