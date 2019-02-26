SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a carjacking that happened just after midnight Sunday in South County.
Marcel Abrams is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Police say he and another suspect pointed a gun at a woman and her boyfriend, demanding her keys. The woman gave up her keys and Abrams got in her 2013 Chevy Camaro and drove away from the 5200 block of Sir Bors Drive.
Watch: Surveillance of carjacking in Tower Grove South
Nobody was injured. Police say Abrams later admitted to the crime.
Abrams is being held on a $100,000 bond.
