BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Barnhart, Mo.
Christopher Sokolic, Jr., 29, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the homicide happened in the 1500 bock of East Marriot just after 1 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday, officials identified the victim as Zachary Tripp, 40, of Festus, Mo.
Sokolic, Jr. is being held without bond.
