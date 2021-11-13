ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old man is facing charges in a deadly shooting that occurred in the Fairgrounds neighborhood in October.
Turner Williams is charged with first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action. The shooting call came out just before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the 4300 block of Warne. According to police, a man was found shot in a vacant lot. Two men were reportedly in an alley when Williams allegedly fired shots and then ran off.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. He was later identified as Anthony Lane, 52.
