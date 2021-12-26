Man charged in connection with death of 3-year-old in South City

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy that occurred in South City in mid-December.

Timothy Robinson, 33, is charged with second-degree felony murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. The charges are connected to the death of 3-year-old Emmanuel Ware.

Police tell News 4 that they received a call on December 10 about a child hit by a car in the 2600 block of Rutger. When authorities arrived, they say they Ware was not conscious or breathing, had bruises all over his body and was being carried by his mother. Ware later died at a hospital. Relatives of Ware later said they believe his mother is connected to his death.

Authorities have not said if or how Robinson is connected to Ware. Robinson is already being held in connection with a robbery that took place on December 13.