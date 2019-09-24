MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Mascoutah, Ill. man is facing charges in connection with a crash in which a pregnant woman lost her baby.
Timothy Junius, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI.
The accident happened just south of Mascoutah near the intersection of Jefferson and Brickyard at 10:55 p.m. on May 4. Police say Junius was going southbound on Brickyard in a 2009 Jeep Liberty when he when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
Junius then hit a 2013 Nissan Maxima going east on Jefferson that was being driven by Brenton Tinsley, 31, of Mascoutah. Elizabeth Tinsley, who was seven-months pregnant was a passenger in the Maxima.
Police said Junius hit the driver’s side door of the Maxima, causing both cars to overturn. Elizabeth was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and her baby was delivered via emergency C-section, but did not survive.
Brenton was airlifted to a hospital with what appeared to have been a head injury, police said. Junius was evaluated at a hospital and released.
Police say Junius was under the influence of cannabis when the crash happened.
He is at-large but police say he is not in custody but added they talking with his attorney about Junius turning himself in later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.