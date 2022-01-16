ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged Albert Payton of St. Louis in connection with an August, 2021 murder.

Payton, 39, is charged with attempted robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police did not say he was charged with murder.

Police identify man shot dead in alleged downtown St. Louis robbery A man was shot and killed while attempting to rob a person in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night, St. Louis police said.

The incident took place in August at 14th and St. Charles, where 37-year-old Kenneth Roundtree was shot and killed. Preliminary investigation indicated Roundtree was the suspect in the case and attempting to rob someone, police said. The incident report states the victim fled the scene.

Payton was not listed in the original incident report.