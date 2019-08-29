ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who prosecutors said opened fire at the Civic Center MetroLink station in early August has been arrested.
Prosecutors said Jaquan Thomas, 21, was charged with assault and armed criminal action.
Police said Thomas fired a shot on the evening of August 4 at the light rail stop near the Enterprise Center. The victim was shot in the torso and sustained serious injuries.
Thomas was identified by the victim via a photo line-up.
