CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Ferguson man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman that happened in Calverton Park.
Perry Green, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police say he fatally shot Demetria Howard, 23, at her home in the 40 block of Grether Ave. just after midnight Sunday morning.
Green is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
