BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old was charged with armed robberies after police say he took money from four different business in the Metro East in one month.
Police say Cameron Blake, of Shiloh, Illinois, robbed three gas stations and a Domino's Pizza in December 2019 at gunpoint.
Police said Blake took an undisclosed amount of money from all four businesses.
Two of the gas stations, ZX and Huck's, are in Swansea. The Domino's Pizza and the other gas station, also a ZX, are in Belleville.
Blake was charged with four counts of armed robbery. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail with a $400,000 bond.
