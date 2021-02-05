ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis arrested a man after two bodies were found inside a burned Alton home earlier this week. The investigation began after firefighters were called to a home in the 2300 block of Wedgewood around 6 a.m. Monday. Officials said two bodies were later found inside the residence.
Officers determined the men were murdered, though they did not specify what their investigation revealed. Tuesday, the victims were identified as Robert Andrews, 59, and Leonard "James" Ebrey, 67.
“Every time they’ve been out we waved, we’d say 'hi.' They’d take really good care of their yard in the spring and summer. They were always outside. They just seemed like really nice people," said neighbor Whitney Phelps.
Friday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said they arrested and charged 22-year-old Bryce V. Andrews, whom they had previously identified as a person of interest in the case. Police said Andrews' is the adopted son of Robert Andrews from a previous relationship.
Andrews is charged with two counts of first degree murder. Police said he stabbed both victims, causing their death, and then started the house fire.
"This was not a random act of violation - this was an internal act of tragedy," State's Attorney Tom Haine said.
Andrews was located at a local hospital, police said, where he was taken into custody Friday morning. No motive for the slayings was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.