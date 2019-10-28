ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged after his gun allegedly discharged by accident and hit a young girl in north St. Louis on Wednesday.
Police said Kenneth Jackson, 33, drove to a home on Wabada Ave. with the girl and her young brother in the car. Police said Jackson got into an argument with someone outside the vehicle. He reached inside the car to grab his gun, police said.
The person sitting in the front passenger seat tried to keep Jackson from getting his gun. After Jackson gained possession of the gun that's when he accidentally discharged. The bullet hit the girl sitting in the back seat.
She was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.
Police said Jackson is a felon and is prohibited from carrying a firearm.
On Saturday, Jackson was charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
