ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two years after a man was killed in South City, a suspect has been arrested and charged.
Victor Gonzalez-Romero, 30, died after being shot multiple times in the 5200 block of Louisiana around 11:25 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2019. He was found lying on the sidewalk when police arrived.
On Dec. 29, St. Louis City police arrested 21-year-old Stephen Woods in connection to the murder. The Circuit Attorney’s Office later charged him with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
Back in 2019, Gonzalez-Romero's wife Teresa Gariby said her husband was sitting outside listening to music Sunday night. Some of the family went inside and a few moments later, they heard a gunshot. When they walked outside to check what happened, they saw Gonzalez-Romero laying on the ground.
According to police, the victim's black 2001 Isuzu Rodeo was taken after the shooting. Authorities said they cannot confirm if the motive in the case was a carjacking, but Gariby said she believes the suspect was after her husband's car.
In the wake of the shooting, the family was left in grief and begging for answers.
"The little girl is five years old. She cried a lot she said she doesn’t want to be without a father," Gariby said through a translator. "[I] want him to be remembered as a happy person."
